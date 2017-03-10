UPDATE 3-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage causes chaos
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
March 10 Tech-Value SpA:
* Said on Thursday that it signed an agreement with Cosmos Italia Srl
* Agreement aims at strengthening sales and support for Product Lifecycle Management implementation and solutions
Source text: bit.ly/2m6lKcF
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
* Duterte cancels Japan trip (Updates death toll, adds details throughout)