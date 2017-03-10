BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
March 10 First Capital SpA:
* Reported on Thursday net profit 762,888 euros ($807,898.39) versus 734,127 euros a year ago
* Net Asset Value at Dec. 31 of 1.271 euro per share
* Proposes dividend of 0.042 euro per share
* Proposes a reverse share split of 1 new share for every 10 existing shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9443 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )