March 10 LVenture Group SpA:

* Said on Thursday that board approved to implement its capital increase for 0.7 million euros ($742,490.00)

* Capital increase is reserved to "strategic investors"

* Shares are offered at the price of 0.60 euro per share

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9428 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)