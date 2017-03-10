March 10 Realtech AG :

* Said on Thursday FY group sales of 22.9 million euros ($24.29 million) and achieved an operating result (EBIT) of 2.0 million euros

* Sees for 2017 a negative operating result (EBIT) of around 2.5 million euros and overall group turnover of approximately 20 million euros

