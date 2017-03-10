WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 10 Medfield Diagnostics AB:
* Says decided on a rights issue of up to 5,744,568 shares
* At full subscription, the rights issue gives proceeds of about 23 million Swedish crowns ($2.55 million) before issue expenses
* Subscription period runs from March 22 to April 5, 2017
* Subscription price is 4 crowns per share
Source text: bit.ly/2n6SCXI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0030 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.