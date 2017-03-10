WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 10 Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB :
* Says buys parts of the German laser technology company Laser- und Medizin-Technologie GmbH (LMTB)
* CLS deepens at the same time cooperation with the German manufacturer of fiber Advanced Fiber Tools (AFT)
* Purchase price amounts to 300,000 euros ($319,020.00) and is paid in cash
Source text: bit.ly/2mrfGxf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9404 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.