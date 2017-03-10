March 10 Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB :

* Says buys parts of the German laser technology company Laser- und Medizin-Technologie GmbH (LMTB)

* CLS deepens at the same time cooperation with the German manufacturer of fiber Advanced Fiber Tools (AFT)

* Purchase price amounts to 300,000 euros ($319,020.00) and is paid in cash

