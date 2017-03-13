BRIEF-Alexandria Flour Mills And Bakeries sees 2017-18 FY profit EGP 42 mln
* Sees 2017-18 FY net profit EGP 42 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qrxF7D) Further company coverage:
March 13 TAÇ TARIM ÜRÜNLERİ HAYVANCILIK GIDA SANAYİ VE TİCARET:
* Said on Friday that the FY 2016 revenue at 5.3 million lira ($1.42 million) versus 5.5 million lira year ago
* FY 2016 net loss at 3.1 million lira versus loss of 378,267 lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7381 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees 2017-18 FY net profit EGP 42 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qrxF7D) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.