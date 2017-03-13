UPDATE 5-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage but many passengers still wait
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
March 13 T-Bull SA:
* Said on Friday that number of the company's games downloads in February was 9.0 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
WASHINGTON, May 28 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that many of the leaks from the White House were "fake news," following reports his son-in-law tried to set up a secret channel of communications with Moscow before Trump took office.