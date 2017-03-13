March 13 Banca Finnat Euramerica SpA:

* Reported on Friday FY net profit 7.3 million euros ($7.81 million) versus 8.3 million euros a year ago

* Proposes the distribution of the same gross dividend as in the previous accounting period, 0.010 euros per share

* President Giampietro Nattino decided to resign from his position due to his age

* Board appointed Flavia Mazzarella president of the bank

* Approved FY preliminary results on Feb. 9

