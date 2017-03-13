Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 13 Banca Finnat Euramerica SpA:
* Reported on Friday FY net profit 7.3 million euros ($7.81 million) versus 8.3 million euros a year ago
* Proposes the distribution of the same gross dividend as in the previous accounting period, 0.010 euros per share
* President Giampietro Nattino decided to resign from his position due to his age
* Board appointed Flavia Mazzarella president of the bank
* Approved FY preliminary results on Feb. 9
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9346 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.