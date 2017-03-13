March 13 Korporacja Gospodarcza Efekt SA :

* Said on Friday that it received two decisions from the director of the tax administration in Krakow

* The first decision upholds the decision of director of tax control office in Krakow concerning an increase of the company's income tax for 2011 by 881,600 zlotys ($217,760)

* The second decision upholds the decision concerning a hike in the company's income tax for 2013 by 1.1 million zlotys

