UPDATE 5-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage but many passengers still wait
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
March 13 Exceet Group SE:
* Said on Friday had been informed by its shareholder Oranje-Nassau Participaties B.V. owning approx. 27.8 pct of share capital that Oranje-Nassau received a Letter of Interest from a further potential buyer and is considering to enter in further negotiations regarding the sale of its stake in exceet Group SE
* The potential buyer is considering to acquire Oranje-Nassau's stake at a price of 4.10 euros per share
* Is not yet able to assess, whether the conditions precedent for the acquisition of Oranje-Nassau's stake by the further potential buyer and for the tender offer to the shareholders of exceet Group SE will be met or not
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
WASHINGTON, May 28 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that many of the leaks from the White House were "fake news," following reports his son-in-law tried to set up a secret channel of communications with Moscow before Trump took office.