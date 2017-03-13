March 13 Wirtualna Polska Holding SA (WP Holding):

* Said on Friday that it resolved to revaluate an option to buy a remaining minority stake in a unit, increasing the valuation of the option by 47.0 million zlotys

* The above will lower the company's FY 2016 net profit

* The company will also recognise a 55 million zloty ($13.52 million) deffered tax asset in its FY 2016 financial results

* The above is related to the sale of all the company's shares in WP Shopping Sp. z o.o. in Dec. and incurred tax loss of 378.0 million zlotys on that transaction Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0687 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)