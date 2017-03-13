March 13 Wirtualna Polska Holding SA (WP
Holding):
* Said on Friday that it resolved to revaluate an option to
buy a remaining minority stake in a unit, increasing the
valuation of the option by 47.0 million zlotys
* The above will lower the company's FY 2016 net profit
* The company will also recognise a 55 million zloty ($13.52
million) deffered tax asset in its FY 2016 financial results
* The above is related to the sale of all the company's
shares in WP Shopping Sp. z o.o. in Dec. and incurred tax loss
of 378.0 million zlotys on that transaction
($1 = 4.0687 zlotys)
