WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 13 Idogen AB:
* Says the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a "Notice of Allowance", which means that it intends to grant Idogen’s patent application
* Patent term will then extend to December 2031, potentially longer if adjustment is made for any delays in the processing at the patent office
* Patent covers Idogen’s technology for induction of IDO for treatment of autoimmune diseases and transplant rejection
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.