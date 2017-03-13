March 13 Idogen AB:

* Says the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a "Notice of Allowance", which means that it intends to grant Idogen’s patent application

* Patent term will then extend to December 2031, potentially longer if adjustment is made for any delays in the processing at the patent office

* Patent covers Idogen’s technology for induction of IDO for treatment of autoimmune diseases and transplant rejection

