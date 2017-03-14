UPDATE 1-U.S. might ban laptops on all flights into and out of the country
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
March 14 GPI SpA:
* Said on Monday it raised its stake in Polish company Saluris to 60 pct from 19 pct
* Saluris is a company active in the promotion and distribution of IT and technology solutions in the health sector
CANNES, France, May 28 "The Square", a Swedish movie about the curator of a museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art was awarded the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.