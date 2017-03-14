March 14Sporever:

* Sporever and Reworld Media said on Tuesday they are in discussions over a project for the merger by absorption of Sporever by Reworld Media

* Indicative Exchange ratio would be between 0.44 and 0.59 Reworld Media shares for one Sporever share

