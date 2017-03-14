March 14 m4e AG:

* Said on Monday intends to increase the company 's capital stock authorized capital 2015/I from currently 4,479,750.00 euros by 447,975.00 euros to 4,927,725.00 euros against cash by issuing 447,975 new bearer shares

* New shares will be issued at an issue price of 2.40 euros per share

