March 14

* Decided to increase capital, which currently amounts to 5.01 million euros ($10,640.00) and is divided into 5,012,500 shares, against contributions in kind by 2.1 million euros or 2,104,891 shares

* New shares will be issued to HomeAdvisor in exchange for the transfer of 29,145 shares of MyHammer AG

* Upon the completion of the transaction the company will hold 100 pct shares in MyHammer AG

