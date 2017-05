March 14Patrizia Immobilien AG:

* Said on Monday it grew its FY assets under management (AUM) by 2.0 billion to 18.6 billion euros ($19.79 billion)

* Operating income guidance for 2017 increased to 60 million - 75 million euros

* Issuance of stock dividend planned in a ratio of 10:1

* Proposed to the Annual General Meeting to fully carry forward the unappropriated profit to the new account Source text for Eikon:

