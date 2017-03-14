BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
March 14 Integer.Pl SA, InPost SA
* The management of Integer said on Monday that the tender price of 41.1 zlotys for the company's shares reflects the fair value of the company
* The management of InPost also said that the tender price of 9.5 zlotys for the company's shares reflects the fair value of the company
* In Feb. Rafal Brzoska and Ai Prime (Luxembourg) Bidco announced tender offers for Integer.Pl and InPost
* Integer and InPost said also that in case their shares are not acquired in the tender offer, there is a risk the companies won't be able to continue as a going concern within next 12 months
* In the opinion of the companies' boards, at present there are no basis to file for bankruptcy Source text for Eikon: and
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION