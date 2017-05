March 14Simple SA:

* Said on Monday that it received from Computer Group PAKT Witecki, Marciniak two orders of 0.4 million zlotys ($98,294.59) net and 0.6 million zlotys net

* The orders concern the implementation of IT works within the framework agreement signed between the company and Computer Group PAKT

($1 = 4.0694 zlotys)