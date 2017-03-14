WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 14 Emotra AB:
* Said on Monday Emotra's application from January 2017, of about 3 million euros ($3.19 million) which was intended to partly finance EUDOR-Y, a multi-center clinical study for young people and partly the development of EDOR Interconnect and the futher development of hardware and software, was rejected by the European Commission, EC
* A new application will be submitted as soon as possible
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.