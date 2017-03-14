March 14 Respiratorius AB (publ):

* The Australian Patent Office issued a Notice of Acceptance for patent application for RESP-3000 series, which is designed for use in cardiovascular diagnostics with PET camera

* The priority date for the patent is from December 2011, which means that the patent is in force until December 2031

Source text: bit.ly/2njHUx0

