March 15 Dufry AG:

* FY turnover grew by 27.5 percent and reached 7,829.1 million Swiss francs ($7.76 billion) and EBITDA grew by 29.2 percent and stood at 935.1 million francs

* Organic growth improved along 2016, especially in

* the second half of the year; organic growth turned positive in the third quarter and posted 5.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016; FY organic growth of + 1.0 percent

* Gross profit grew by 28.2 percent and reached 4,584.1 million francs in 2016 versus 3,574.7 million francs in 2015

* Net earnings improved by 82.7 million francs and reached 45.8 million francs in 2016 compared to –36.9 million francs seen in 2015

Source text - bit.ly/2mHUZNx

($1 = 1.0094 Swiss francs)