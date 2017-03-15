WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 15 AcouSort AB:
* Said on Monday had signed third cooperation agreement regarding its OEM-project with European life science company
* Cooperation regards implementation of pre-study of 3-6 months that would evaluate AcouSort's technology for use in partner's future products within field of veterinary
* Study, that would be fully financed by partner, is expected to start on April 3 and be completed in Q3
Source text: bit.ly/2mHYhAk
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.