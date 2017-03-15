March 15 AcouSort AB:

* Said on Monday had signed third cooperation agreement regarding its OEM-project with European life science company

* Cooperation regards implementation of pre-study of 3-6 months that would evaluate AcouSort's technology for use in partner's future products within field of veterinary

* Study, that would be fully financed by partner, is expected to start on April 3 and be completed in Q3

