UPDATE 3-Britain says some of Manchester bomber's network potentially still at large
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds 15th arrest)
March 15 K2 Internet SA:
* Said on Monday it estimates FY 2016 net profit of 0.4 million zlotys ($98,444.58), EBITDA of 5.5 million zlotys
* FY 2016 revenue is estimated at 94.4 million zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0632 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds 15th arrest)
JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 28 A member of a U.S. Navy SEAL skydiving group was killed in a parachuting accident on Sunday while performing in an aerial exhibition as part of the annual Fleet Week festival in New York Harbor, a Navy official said.