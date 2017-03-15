March 15 Echo Investment SA:

* Said on Tuesday that along with its units and fund Forum 60 FIZ (sellers) it signed a prelim agreement with IB 14 FIZ AN (buyer) to sell Projekt Echo – 114 Sp. z o.o. (Projekt Echo) and Elissea Investments Sp. z o.o. (Elissea)

* Projekt Echo and Elissea Investments indirectly own a property in Wroclaw where currently "West Link" building is being constructed

* IB 14 FIZ AN is managed by the Netherlands-based Griffin Premium RE BV (Griffin Premium)

* Echo Investment, Griffin Premium and GPRE Management sp. z o.o. have also signed an investment agreement according to which Griffin Premium will indirectly invest 25 pct of capital required to finalise 'Beethoven' and 'Browary Warszawskie' projects (projects) undertaken in Warsaw, Poland

* Griffin Premium will also gain the right of the first offerto buy the projects

