BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 15 Harper Hygienics SA:
* Says that Ireland-based Central European Cotton Holdings DAC (CECH) sold to SIA Icotton (Icotton) 100 percent stake in Radville Investments Sp. z o.o. (Radville Investments)
* Radville Investments owns 59.95 percent stake in Harper Hygienics
* Icotton signed with company deal for delivery of products for 12.0 million zlotys ($3 million)
* Icotton to grant a 10.5 million zloty loan to the company
* Coupon of WIBOR 3M + 1,9 pp. p.a.
* Icotton has committed to announce tender offer for company's shares and plans to reach 66 percent in general number of votes of the company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0641 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.