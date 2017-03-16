BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
March 16 Neuca SA:
* Says its management board recommend dividend payment at 5.75 zlotys ($1.43) per share
($1 = 4.0173 zlotys)
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.