BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
March 16 Neuca SA:
* Says its FY 2016 revenue at 7.08 billion zlotys ($1.76 billion) versus 6.95 billion zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 net profit 111.1 million zlotys versus 101.3 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 operating profit 139.1 million zlotys versus 119.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Sees FY 2017 net profit at 115 million zlotys
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.