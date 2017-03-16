U.S. might ban laptops on all flights into and out of the country
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
March 16 Altice NV:
* Announced on Wednesday refinancing of a portion of the existing debt of its Optimum and Suddenlink credit pools, pricing $4.265 billion of Senior Secured Term Loans, redeeming $950 million of outstanding Notes
* Average maturity of debt refinanced extended by c. 2 years
* Total annual interest cost savings of $66 million
* CSC Holdings, LLC ("Optimum") has successfully priced $3.0 billion of 8.25-year Senior Secured Term Loans with institutional investors
* Proceeds will be used by Optimum to refinance the entire $2.5 billion principal amount of loans under Optimum`s existing Term Loan Facility that matures in October 2024 and redeem $500 million of the 8.625 percent Senior Notes due September 2017 issued by Cablevision Systems Corporation
* Altice US Finance I Corporation ("Suddenlink"), the financing subsidiary of Cequel Communications, LLC has successfully priced $1.265 billion of 8.25-year Senior Secured Term Loans with institutional investors
* Proceeds will be used by Suddenlink to refinance the entire $815 million principal amount of loans under Suddenlink`s existing Term Loan Facility that matures in January 2025 and redeem $450 million of the 6.375% Senior Notes due September 2020 issued by Cequel Communications Holdings I, LLC and Cequel Capital Corporation
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, May 28 U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed many unidentified sources as phony and said leaks from the White House were "fake news" on Sunday, following reports his son-in-law Jared Kushner tried to set up a secret channel of communications with Moscow before Trump took office.