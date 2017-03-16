March 16 Vittoria Assicurazioni:
* Reported on Wednesday FY net profit of 135.4 million euros
($144.96 million) versus 70.6 million euros a year ago
* FY written premiums 1,265.9 million euros, down 1.2 pct
year on year
* Proposes dividend of 0.21 euro per share
* Board appoints Cesare Caldarelli, previously general
manager, chief executive officer
* Issues 2017-2019 plan, targets an annual average increase
in direct non-life premiums of 3 pct and in direct life premiums
of 5 pct
* Targets 2017-2019 dividend payout of over 20 pct
($1 = 0.9322 euros)
