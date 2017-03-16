March 16 New Equity Venture International AB
, Tourn International AB:
* Tourn International together with New Equity Venture Int
AB have jointly decided to form a company targeting e-commerce
* Tourn will contribute with a large network of influencers
and skill development of the IT system
* NEVI will provide funding
* At the formation of the company, the ownership structure
is as follows: Tourn owns 79.17% of votes and 52.38% of capital
and NEVI owns 20.83% of votes and 47.62% of capital
