WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 16 Gabather AB:
* Says received notice of a forthcoming approval of a patent application in India
* Final approval is delayed due to correction of a typographical error
Source text: bit.ly/2ndl7CF
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.