March 16Saga Furs Oyj:

* Said on Wednesday, had sold 100 pct of 780,000 fox furs and over 3 million mink furs which were offered in an auction

* Total sale value was 189 million euros ($203 million), up 53 pct from the corresponding auction in the last selling season Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9323 euros)