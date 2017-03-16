BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
March 16Saga Furs Oyj:
* Said on Wednesday, had sold 100 pct of 780,000 fox furs and over 3 million mink furs which were offered in an auction
* Total sale value was 189 million euros ($203 million), up 53 pct from the corresponding auction in the last selling season Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9323 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.