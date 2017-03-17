March 17Xvivio Pwerfusion AB:

* Announced on Thursday its intention to undertake a private placement of shares

* Said intends to offer up to 2,361,408 new shares

* The subscription price for the shares in the private placement will be determined in the book building process

* Said reason behing private placement is to broaden the shareholder base, said directed share issue means lower costs and faster process

