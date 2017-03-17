March 17 Orphee SA:

* Said on Thursday that it made an impairment of 4.3 million CHF ($4.32 million) on Diesse Diagnostica Senese S.p.A. (Diesse Diagnostica Senese) shares

* The impairment to impact FY 2016 net result, but will not affect on FY 2016 EBITDA

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9963 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)