BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 17 Orphee SA:
* Said on Thursday that it made an impairment of 4.3 million CHF ($4.32 million) on Diesse Diagnostica Senese S.p.A. (Diesse Diagnostica Senese) shares
* The impairment to impact FY 2016 net result, but will not affect on FY 2016 EBITDA
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9963 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.