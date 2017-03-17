March 17 ams AG:

* Said on Thursday signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Princeton Optronics, Inc., a provider of Vertical Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs), in an all-cash transaction

* Princeton Optronics has an annual revenue run-rate of around $10 million and is profitable

* Transaction includes an upfront consideration of $53.3 million in cash and a substantial cash earn-out consideration related to realized 2017 and 2018 revenues, with a potential maximum earn-out value of $75 million

* Transaction is expected to close within six months

