* Announces offer for buy back of about 2.5 million of its shares at the price 59.05 zlotys ($14.78) per share

* The shares represent up to 21.1 pct of stake of the company, together with shares held by the company represent no more than 33 pct of stake

* The shares will be purchased between March 20 and March 24

