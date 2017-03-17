March 17 msg life AG:

* Upon application by msg life ag Frankfurt Stock Exchange today revoked the authorisation to trade msg life shares on the regulated market at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

* Revocation will take effect at the close of March 22, 2017

* This is expected to be the last day for acceptance by the shareholders of msg life ag of the voluntary public purchase offer from msg systems AG

