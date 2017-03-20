UPDATE 1-Britain says some of Manchester bomber's network potentially still at large
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
March 20 4Fun Media SA:
* Reported on Friday FY 2016 revenue of 38.2 million zlotys ($9.60 million) versus 24.8 million zlotys year ago
* FY 2016 EBITDA of 5.3 million zlotys versus 5.8 million zlotys year ago
* FY 2016 net profit of 1.3 million zlotys versus 2.8 million zlotys year ago
* Said FY result impacted by higher operating costs compared to 2015, which resulted in decrease of profitability margins
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ]4FMP.WA] ($1 = 3.9797 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.