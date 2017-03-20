UPDATE 1-Britain says some of Manchester bomber's network potentially still at large
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
March 20 ELZAB SA:
* Said on Friday that its management board has recommended to allocate its net profit for 2016 of 10.1 million zlotys to the supplementary capital
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.