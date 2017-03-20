March 20 Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB :

* Phase Holographic Imaging (PHI) and a group of experts associated with Malmö University was recently awarded a 2.3 million Swedish crown ($260,251.65) grant by the Knowledge Foundation (KK-stiftelsen, Sweden)

* In close collaboration with GlycoImaging, the funded project aim to develop new methods for detecting blood-borne metastatic cancer cells

