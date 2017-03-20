WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 20 Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB :
* Phase Holographic Imaging (PHI) and a group of experts associated with Malmö University was recently awarded a 2.3 million Swedish crown ($260,251.65) grant by the Knowledge Foundation (KK-stiftelsen, Sweden)
* In close collaboration with GlycoImaging, the funded project aim to develop new methods for detecting blood-borne metastatic cancer cells
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.