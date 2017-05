March 21 Open Investments:

* Said on Monday that it plans placement of 5 billion rouble ($87.09 million) BO-01 series bonds in open subscription

* The book-building runs on March 21, planned placement date is March 23

* Credit Bank of Moscow is an underwriter for the placement

