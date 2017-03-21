March 21 Splendid Medien AG:

* Said on Monday FY revenues of 51.9 million euros ($55.86 million)(previous year: 56.8 million euros) and an operating group result before interest and taxes (EBIT) of -1.3 million euros (previous year: 3.7 million euros)

* FY EBT amounts to -1.9 million euros (previous year: 3.1 million euros)

* FY consolidated loss of 3.9 million euros (previous year: profit of 2.9 million euros)

* For 2016 plans no dividend payment to the shareholders

* Sees 2017 group turnover in a range of 55 million to 60 million euros

* For 2017, an operating EBIT in a range of 1.0 million to 2.0 million euros and a slightly positive group annual result are projected

