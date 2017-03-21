March 21 Mediacap SA:

* Said on Monday that its units, Scholz & Friends Warszawa sp. z o.o. and The Digitals sp. z o.o., will stop providing advertising services for Vectra Media Sp. z o.o. as of March 31

* Discontinuance of services results from the expiration of deadlines for which the said agreements had been signed

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)