UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 21 Mediacap SA:
* Said on Monday that its units, Scholz & Friends Warszawa sp. z o.o. and The Digitals sp. z o.o., will stop providing advertising services for Vectra Media Sp. z o.o. as of March 31
* Discontinuance of services results from the expiration of deadlines for which the said agreements had been signed
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.