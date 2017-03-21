UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 21 Larq SA:
* Says its FY 2016 revenue was 7.4 million zlotys ($1.87 million) versus 8.5 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 net profit was 25.3 million zlotys versus 6.1 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9497 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.