March 22 Telegraaf Media Group NV:

* Announced on Tuesday the dismissal of the request for immediate measures by the Enterprise Chamber

* Says Enterprise Chamber of the Amsterdam Court dismisses request from Talpa Holding NV and other parties regarding appointment of one or several independent members of Supervisory Board with special powers at TMG

