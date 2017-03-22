March 22wige MEDIA AG:

* Said on Tuesday decides on capital increase

* Said planned gross proceeds of up to approx. 4.02 million euros ($4.34 million)

* Share capital is to be increased by up to 1,608,288.00 euros by issue of up to 1,608,288 new shares

