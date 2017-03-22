March 22Rubean AG:

* Said on Tuesday to increase share capital from currently 1.06 million euros ($1.14 million) to 1.10 million euros, by issuing 40,000 new shares

* Shareholders' subscription rights were excluded

* new shares were placed by major shareholder at a price of 7.30 euros per share

