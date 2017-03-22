BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 22 Braster SA:
* Reported on Tuesday FY revenue of 427,000 zlotys versus 0 zlotys a year ago
* FY operating loss of 14.7 million zlotys versus loss of 4.3 million zlotys a year ago
* FY net loss was 14.4 million zlotys ($3.64 million) versus loss of 4.0 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9565 zlotys)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.